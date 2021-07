The Williamsburg HomeTown Chamber presented the Image Award for June to the Town of Hemingway. Mayor John Michal Collins is completely dedicated to the town as he took time while working on a water line to answer a few questions. The mayor noted he loves Hemingway and works diligently to serve the people in town. His dedication is recognized in the CDBG grant that has been secured for sewer lines and the USDA Grant secured for public works equipment. In addition, a grant has been submitted for new Police Cars. He stressed the importance of infrastructure as it is most important for the Town to grow. Hemingway is also in the process of a Park Project which includes revitalization of equipment and the addition of a community facility.