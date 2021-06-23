Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, GA

GBI: Suspect dead, deputy injured after officer-involved shooting in Covington

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Newton County late Tuesday night. The incident happened on the 3000 block of Georgia 162 in Covington around 5:44 p.m. The shooting sent one deputy to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities reported that the deputy was in stable condition. The suspect, however, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

www.cbs46.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Newton County, GA
State
Georgia State
Covington, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Covington, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Newton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Gbi#Gbi#Cbs46 News#Newton Co#Sheriff#Zacontv#Gbi Ga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy