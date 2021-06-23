Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

So Long, Arco

By DENNIS D. CRUZ
escalontimes.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month it was announced that the former home of the Sacramento Kings is going to be turned into a hospital. The building that was once known as Arco Arena and Sleep Train Arena hosted several events, including memorable playoff series for the Sacramento Kings, World Wrestling Federation Royal Rumble 1993, concerts and even hockey. I was a frequent visitor to this building and have so many memories of it. Yes, it was small and yes it was even falling apart; but it was my home away from home. That short 75-minute drive from my home town of Patterson, I looked forward to attending events.

www.escalontimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vlade Divac
Person
Mike Bibby
Person
Scot Pollard
Person
Bobby Jackson
Person
Chris Webber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Wrestling#The Sacramento Kings#Sacramento River Rats#Alaskan#The Oakdale Leader#The Riverbank News#The Escalon Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Finals Game 1 Betting Guide, Sponsored by Taco Bell

Taco Bell, Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez, Phoenix Suns, National Basketball Association, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul. Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on.
NBAHerald & Review

Watch now: Former Illini Brian Randle set to make NBA Finals debut with Phoenix Suns

Basketball has allowed Brian Randle to compete on some pretty big stages over the years. None will be bigger than the NBA Finals. Randle, a former Illinois men's basketball player, is now an assistant coach for the Phoenix Suns, who will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals beginning Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Suns are seeking their first NBA title in franchise history, while the Bucks are eyeing their second NBA championship and first since 1971.
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Finals Odds: Giannis Uncertainty Makes Game 1 A Tough Handicap

Picking a side in Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is a glorified game of blindfolded darts. Whether they admit it or not, bettors are collectively guessing how the Milwaukee Bucks will perform against the Phoenix Suns due to all the uncertainty around Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The “Greek Freak” has been upgraded to a “game-time decision” with a left knee injury he suffered last round against the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAClayton News Daily

Clayton State alum Kevin Young part of NBA Finals with Phoenix Suns

Current Phoenix Suns assistant coach Kevin Young has a chance to add a second NBA championship to the Clayton State men's basketball coaching tree if the Suns can topple the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals. Last season, Tony Dukes (a 2013 CSU graduate) served as a coaching associate for...
NBAlakersnation.com

NBA Playoffs: Complete Schedule For Finals With Suns Taking On Bucks

Although the Los Angeles Lakers were unable to defend their championship title, they can take some solace in knowing that the team that beat them is representing the Western Conference. The Phoenix Suns are making their first trip to the Finals in 28 years after defeating the L.A. Clippers in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy