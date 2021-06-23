So Long, Arco

Earlier this month it was announced that the former home of the Sacramento Kings is going to be turned into a hospital. The building that was once known as Arco Arena and Sleep Train Arena hosted several events, including memorable playoff series for the Sacramento Kings, World Wrestling Federation Royal Rumble 1993, concerts and even hockey. I was a frequent visitor to this building and have so many memories of it. Yes, it was small and yes it was even falling apart; but it was my home away from home. That short 75-minute drive from my home town of Patterson, I looked forward to attending events.