Hanover Central’s Bret Matthys might regret the pitch that led to the only runs scored in the 3A state final at Victory Field. ‘But what a place to end your senior year.’
INDIANAPOLIS — Hanover Central's Bret Matthys surveyed the scene at Victory Field and absorbed the sights and sounds. The senior pitcher offered a mature perspective even amid the emotion of the Wildcats' 2-0 loss to Southridge in the Class 3A state championship game on Tuesday. "You want to win," Matthys...