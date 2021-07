Who will get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? We’ll find out Tuesday night in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery. Once again, the future of 14 NBA franchises will be determined by the bingo balls, with much of the attention being directed at the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic, which all share the top odds in the lottery at 14%. The lottery will determine which teams will get the top picks in this years draft, particularly prize guards Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green and Jalen Suggs along with big men Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes.