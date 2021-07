As we celebrate our country’s independence, it is useful to ponder what makes us really free. We usually have the freedom to travel to different communities and states without restrictions. We also have the ability to pack up our belongings and move someplace else. The characteristic that makes relocation possible for many Americans is our willingness to work. Freedom is the ability to make choices for ourselves; where we will live, where we will go, where we will worship, what we will eat and what we will do. And our willingness to work plays a major role in maintaining our personal freedom.