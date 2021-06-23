Dissatisfaction with trash pickup leads to ethical questions in City of Port Allen
At the June 9, 2021 Port Allen City Council meeting an issue of an inappropriate or unethical relationship between Republic Services, Inc. and Mayor Richard Lee III with regard to campaign funding was brought to the council’s attention after several citizens were claiming unsatisfactory service with the trash company. The West Side Journal investigated these ethical points concerning election funding with the Ethics Administration Program of Louisiana.www.thewestsidejournal.com