Deputy wounded, suspect killed after shots fired at Covington home

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting at a home in Covington.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place along Ga. Hwy. 162 just before 5:45 p.m. A deputy was injured and the suspect was killed.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies were responding to a report of a wanted person. When they arrived, Alexander Matthew Collins, 27, of Covington, barricaded himself in the home.

“At approximately 8:27 p.m., Collins came out of the house and the SWAT Team attempted to take him into custody. Collins then pulled out a handgun and fired at deputies. One deputy returned fire, striking Collins,” the GBI said in a news release.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released.

Collins had outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated assault, false imprisonment and pointing a gun at another person.

The GBI is continuing their investigation. Once completed, it will be turned over to the investigation to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

Channel 2 Action News crews are working to learn more details. We’ll have the latest updates on WSB Tonight.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group