We’ve known for a little while now that When Calls the Heart season 9 filming would be happening this month, but it’s nice to have an official date!. In a new post on Twitter, show executive producer Brian Bird confirmed that on July 21, work on the new season will be underway in British Columbia. This is a very comfortable time for production to begin, largely in that it gives the cast and crew plenty of time to work before some of the cooler temperatures come in across the province. It also allows a Christmas Special to be ready by the end of the year, should producers decide to go that route.