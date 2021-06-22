Burnout profiles among French workers in health units for inmates: results of the EHCAU study

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 199 (2021) Cite this article. Our genome is littered with DNA of no clear function. Yet, as shown recurrently by this Special Issue on Regulatory Elements, sequences outside of protein-coding exons are responsible for many, if not most, of the phenotypic differences observed amongst species and individuals. Over the course of evolution, these non-coding regions can provide the raw materials to Jacob’s tinkerer [1], yielding new regulatory switches that shift the spatiotemporal specificity of gene expression. As reviewed by Panigrahi and O’Malley [2], exquisite resolution of genome organisation, accessibility, transcription factor binding, and DNA modifications, now allows the discovery and characterisation of enhancers, promoters, silencers, and other regulatory elements en masse. Tracing the evolutionary origins of these elements in different species provides a window into their often similar histories, as well as their present functions. By consequence, this Special Issue of Genome Biology is of exceptionally broad biological scope. It presents molecular and computational analyses of diverse experimental systems. The works contained within are however unified by their intent to simplify and better understand the complex relationships between regulatory elements and protein-coding genes.