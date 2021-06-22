Burnout profiles among French workers in health units for inmates: results of the EHCAU study
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 595 (2021) Cite this article. Health care personnel who work in penitentiary environments are at risk of burnout due to a variety of factors. Latest research have brought forward a classification system consisting of five burnout profiles on a continuum between engagement and burnout. The objective of this study was to measure the prevalence of these profiles among professionals working in French health units providing health services for inmates according to the three levels of care and to investigate their characteristics to propose appropriate management and prevention approaches.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com