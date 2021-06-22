Cancel
Labor Issues

Burnout profiles among French workers in health units for inmates: results of the EHCAU study

By Stéphanie Boulier, Cédric Baumann, Hélène Rousseau, Pierre Horrach, Stéphanie Bourion-Bédès
BioMed Central
 16 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 595 (2021) Cite this article. Health care personnel who work in penitentiary environments are at risk of burnout due to a variety of factors. Latest research have brought forward a classification system consisting of five burnout profiles on a continuum between engagement and burnout. The objective of this study was to measure the prevalence of these profiles among professionals working in French health units providing health services for inmates according to the three levels of care and to investigate their characteristics to propose appropriate management and prevention approaches.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohort Study#Mental Health#Population Health#Study Group#Cross Sectional Study#Burnout#French#Ehcau#Units#Multicentric#Mbi
