Letter to the Editor: Health care workers deserve gratitude
Over this past year, I provided daycare services for children of essential workers, including many in the healthcare industry. The last year has given me a deep appreciation for Western North Carolina's local hospitals and medical professionals who are there 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Whether we are facing health challenges in the middle of a pandemic, or just needing a common condition treated, hospital workers are always there to keep us safe and healthy.