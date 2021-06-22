Letter to the Editor: Health care workers deserve gratitude

As we welcome the warmth of the summer months, many of the mask restrictions and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings have been lifted, and plans are in place for many of our familiar and nostalgic summer events. We are certainly starting to see glimpses of that more familiar life. The rates of infection and spread of the virus are down significantly. As we look ahead and anticipate returning to a more normal, familiar life, it is important to pause and look back at the road we’ve traveled over this incredibly challenging past year.