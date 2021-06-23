Cancel
Bulls convey No. 8 pick to Magic in 2021 NBA Draft after failing to find lottery luck

Cover picture for the article

(670 The Score) The Bulls didn’t find any luck in the NBA Draft lottery Tuesday, so they’ve forked over their first-round pick here in 2021. The Bulls landed the No. 8 pick in the draft after the ping-pong ball combinations didn’t go their way in the lottery, a selection they then conveyed to the Orlando Magic as part of the trade in which Chicago acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic in late March. The Bulls would’ve retained their first-round pick in 2021 had it landed among the top four selections. Chicago had a 20.3% chance to jump up into the top four and a 4.5% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick.

