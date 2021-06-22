Minutes_050421_abbreviated

WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD Minutes to District Board Budget Review Meeting May 4, 2021 Mr. Andrew Bosshard, District Board Chair, called the Budget Review meeting of the Board of Western Technical College District to order at 9:01am on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Room 408 of the Western Technical College Administrative Center, 111 Seventh Street North, La Crosse, WI. Meeting was conducted virtually via Zoom technology. Board members present were: Andrew Bosshard, Carrie Buss, Majel Hein, Kevin Hennessey, Dave Laehn, Ken Peterson, Angie Lawrence, Dennis Treu and Roger Stanford, President. Board member Ed Lukasek was excused. Others present (for portions or all of the meeting): Wade Hackbarth, John Heath, Kat Linaker, Amy Thornton, Janice Strupp, Kat Linaker, John Gillette, Colin Smith (Western staff) Notice of the meeting was posted publicly on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 8:30am with the agenda being distributed to interested persons, sent to the District's official newspaper (The La Crosse Tribune), and distributed to other news media throughout the District in compliance with Wisconsin Statutes, Sections 19.81 through 19.98. 9:03am: Motion Lawrence, second Hein, that the Western Technical College Board convene into closed session for the purpose of discussing potential contract non-renewals and reductions under the provisions of Wisconsin Statutes, Sec. 19.85 (1)(c). The Board will convene into closed session, pursuant to s. 19.85(1)(c)(e), Wis. Stats. for the purpose of discussing the President's Evaluation. The Board will convene into open dialog session immediately following closed session. Roll call: Treu, yes; Peterson, yes; Lawrence, yes; Laehn, yes; Hennessey, yes; Bosshard, yes; Hein, yes. Motion carried. 9:56am: Western staff excused from closed session. 10:25am: Motion Laehn, second Hennessey that the Western Technical College District Board reconvene into open session. Motion carried. 12:07pm: Motion Laehn, second Treu that with no further business to come before the Western Technical College District Board, the meeting be adjourned. Votes: Ayes, 8; Opposed 0. Motion carried. Ed Lukasek District Board Secretary A copy of the complete proceedings of this meeting is available in the Western Technical College Learning Commons, Room 201, Student Success Center, 400 North Seventh Street, La Crosse, Wisconsin. A copy of these proceedings will be provided at no cost upon request. 6/22 LAC81395 WNAXLP.