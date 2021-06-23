Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forest Park, GA

Summer league "a big deal" for Forest Park girls basketball head coach Steven Cole

By Daminon Lewis
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the final dead week of the summer approaches, teams across the state are putting in some major work this summer and the M.L King Lions and Forest Park Panthers girls basketball teams are just a couple of the many that are participating in the many summer leagues being hosted around the state of Georgia. This week, both teams are taking part in the Clayton State University Women’s basketball’s summer league.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forest Park, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coach Steven#Forest Park Panthers#Lions#Woodward Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Girls Basketball
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy