Summer league "a big deal" for Forest Park girls basketball head coach Steven Cole
As the final dead week of the summer approaches, teams across the state are putting in some major work this summer and the M.L King Lions and Forest Park Panthers girls basketball teams are just a couple of the many that are participating in the many summer leagues being hosted around the state of Georgia. This week, both teams are taking part in the Clayton State University Women’s basketball’s summer league.www.audacy.com