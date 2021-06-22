Cavs to pick third in NBA Draft, Pistons win top pick in Draft Lottery
CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavs will select third in the 2021 NBA Draft following Tuesday night's NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons won the No. 1 pick. Cleveland jumped into the top four when Oklahoma City was revealed as being awarded the No. 6 pick. The Thunder, who finished with the same 22-50 record this past season, won a coin flip tiebreaker with the Cavs for the fourth-best odds to win the top pick.