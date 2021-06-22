Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs to pick third in NBA Draft, Pistons win top pick in Draft Lottery

By Daryl Ruiter
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavs will select third in the 2021 NBA Draft following Tuesday night’s NBA Draft Lottery. The Detroit Pistons won the No. 1 pick. Cleveland jumped into the top four when Oklahoma City was revealed as being awarded the No. 6 pick. The Thunder, who finished with the same 22-50 record this past season, won a coin flip tiebreaker with the Cavs for the fourth-best odds to win the top pick.

www.audacy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

30K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Koby Altman
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#Cavs#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Detroit Pistons 2#Houston Rockets 3#Cleveland Cavaliers 4#Orlando Magic 6#Orlando Magic 9#Sacramento Kings 10#The La Clippers Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
NBAwhbc.com

Cavs Get A Little Lucky, Will Pick 3rd In NBA Draft

CAVALIERS TO SELECT THIRD OVERALL IN 2021 NBA DRAFT. The Cleveland Cavaliers tonight received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft presented by State Farm as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery 2021, which was conducted virtually and aired live on ESPN. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29th.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Cavs should trade No. 3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery took place on Tuesday night and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the third overall pick. The Cavs have had quite a bit of luck in the lottery, earning a top-five selection eight times since 2003. Cleveland could go in a variety of directions with this No....
NBAPosted by
FanSided

2021 NBA lottery mock draft: Cavs get franchise changer

Wine & Gold Country was fearing the worst for the Cavs in the NBA draft lottery, but things didn’t go terribly wrong, as the lotto balls revealed Cleveland to possess the third pick in the 2021 NBA draft. In a draft where experts are predicting that superstars can be found...
NBAPosted by
ABC10

NBA Draft Lottery: Sacramento Kings get 9th overall pick

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings, one of the worst teams in the NBA over the past 15 years, didn't catch a break in the draft lottery Tuesday night. They were not able to jump into the top-five positions, and will stay with the 9th pick in next month's NBA Draft.
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

How the Detroit Pistons could land the next Duncan Robinson

The 2021 NBA Draft Lottery is a wrap and things are really looking up for the Detroit Pistons as they locked up the No. 1 overall pick. With that pick, the Pistons will almost certainly select phenom Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State but GM Troy Weaver will have plenty of work to do as the draft goes on as he currently has three more picks in the second round.
NBA247Sports

Report: Five teams could be interested in Kevin Love trade

Coming off of their third-straight losing season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. While the Cavs hold the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the team is also expected to be active on the trade market with a variety of young and veteran players.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Draft 2021 Rumors: Cavs' No. 3 Pick Drawing Interest from 'Plenty of' Suitors

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly have "plenty of interested suitors" if they're willing to trade the No. 3 overall pick in July 29's 2021 NBA draft. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported Friday there's been some "cursory conversations" between the Cavs and those teams, but so far there isn't "anything of substance."
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Kevin Love on Nets radar?

The 32-year-old Cavaliers star might be coming off his worst statistical season, but he’s going to be a big name on the trading block this summer or even on the buyout market. If Love is bought out, he figures to be a prime target of the Nets, who scooped up Blake Griffin and LaMarcus Aldridge the same way this past season.
NBAchatsports.com

Cavs close to relevance again with the #3 pick in 2021 NBA Draft

Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron James, Collin Sexton, National Basketball Association, San Antonio Spurs, Lenny Wilkens, Brad Daugherty, Chicago Bulls, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley. USC Trojans big Evan Mobley takes the ball down the floor. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) The Cleveland Cavaliers are at a spot in their history as a...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs forward Kevin Love admits harsh reality he is facing in Team USA stint

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is coming off a down year in his NBA career, so he knows he has a lot of work to do as he joins Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics. Love is coming off an injury-riddled 2020-211 season with the Cavs, during which he only played 25 games. It’s the fewest appearances he has made in a season throughout his 13-year NBA career. His 12.2 points average is also the second-lowest production he had after his rookie year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
NBAkingjamesgospel.com

Cavs Draft: Pros, cons of potential Jalen Green selection at #3

The Cleveland Cavaliers unexpectedly landed the third overall pick in the draft lottery for the 2021 NBA Draft to come on July 29. This should seemingly give them a chance at getting Jalen Green or Evan Mobley, two of the most talented prospects in the draft this year. Jalen Green...
NBAYardbarker

Report: Pistons open to trading No. 1 overall pick in 2021 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft for the first time since they selected Bob Lanier No. 1 overall back in 1970. Still, it may not be a foregone conclusion that they keep the pick. ESPN reported this week that Detroit will actively explore...

Comments / 0

Community Policy