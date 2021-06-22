Cancel
Alex Kurtzman On Why The World Needs More Star Trek… And Possibly A Musical Episode

By TrekMovie.com Staff
trekmovie.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter co-creating Star Trek: Discovery four years ago, Alex Kurtzman was tasked by CBS (now ViacomCBS) to oversee the rebuilding of the Star Trek Universe on television. Now the executive producer is talking about how he sees the franchise fitting into today’s changing world. Why Star Trek is relevant today.

MoviesComicBook

Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs Reveals His Condition for Returning to the Franchise

Jason Isaacs played a major role in Star Trek: Discovery's first season. He was Captain Gabriel Lorca, the USS Discovery's commanding officer who was revealed to be a Mirror Universe imposter. The season ended with Lorca's death, but the location of the Lorca of the Prime Universe remains a mystery. Since the season's end, Star Trek: Discovery fans and Isaac's Star Tre co-stars have campaigned for the series to "find prime Lorca," thus giving Isaacs a reason to return to the Star Trek universe. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Isaacs explained what it would take to get him to return to Star Trek or any of his previous franchise roles.
EntertainmentStarTrek.com

Celebrate Pride With Star Trek Artist Rob DeHart

If you’ve visited StarTrek.com in the past year, you’ve undoubtedly seen — and loved — the work of the site’s artist in residence, Rob DeHart. This year, to celebrate Pride, DeHart collaborated with the official Star Trek store for a collection celebrating Star Trek and Pride. With designs that span the breadth of the Star Trek universe, this is one collection you won’t want to miss.
TV Seriestreknews.net

Star Trek: Prodigy Cast and Characters Revealed

Paramount+ has blown the lid off character details for its upcoming animated kids show Star Trek: Prodigy, revealing names, faces, and voices for those we’ll be seeing on screen. While we knew Kate Mulgrew was reprising her role as Captain Janeway (in emergency training hologram form), the only other info...
TV & Videosredshirtsalwaysdie.com

3 reasons Star Trek should avoid a musical episode at all costs

Star Trek producers are pushing for a musical episode, which is a bad idea. Alex Kurtzman really needs to let the idea of a musical episode die. Star Trek has always had unintended elements of silliness that it’s had to overcome, but rarely have they ever actually been silly. The series is a high-brow commentary on morality at its best and a decent portrayal of real-life interactions at worst. The last thing it’s ever intended to be is silly.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Star Trek’ Producer Thinks the Franchise Could Boldly Go Into Musical Territory

There’s an old Klingon proverb that says, “Revenge is a dish best served cold.” Now, it would appear that Star Trek is a dish best served…karaoke-style? The franchise has been the subject of musical parodies in the past – and Lieutenant Commander Data did play the wedding singer in Star Trek: Nemesis — but is it possible we’ll see […]
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ And ‘Strange New Worlds’ Headed To Paramount+ In Latin America

The wait for new animated Star Trek will soon be over for fans in Latin America, with more good news for next year too. Lower Decks and Strange New Worlds in Latin America. Star Trek: Lower Decks debuted on Paramount+ in the USA last summer and earlier this year on Amazon in many parts of the world, but fans in Latin America have been left waiting. Today ViacomCBS announced the animated series will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in Latin America. The first two seasons of the show arrive on Paramount Plus Latinoamérica, starting in September. Season 2 debuts on Paramount Plus in the USA on August 12.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Trek: Picard Is Making One Huge Change To Seven Of Nine

Star Trek: Picard fans may have expected things would get wacky in Season 2 after it was announced that John de Lancie's Q would be a part of the new season, and now we may finally have an idea of what he'll be up to. Time is being played with in Season 2 of the Paramount+ sci-fi series, and it would appear that means changes are coming for all the Picard crew, but most of all Jeri Ryan's Seven of Nine.
TV & Videosajournalofmusicalthings.com

If you’re into Star Trek, you’ll like these two music videos

Next, here’s Picard and Data from ST: TNG. (Via Walter) is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch: Why (Insert Star Trek Series) Is/Isn’t Canon by Certifiably Ingame

Star Trek canon is messy and no one should try to understand it. Star Trek stands as both a “how to go guide” and “what not to do guide” when it comes to expanded universe properties. It’s been around since the 60s and has had 12 series (counting Short Treks) and 13 movies. It’s explored every avenue possible, including time travel and parallel universes.
CelebritiesComicBook

Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols To Christen Real World Federation Headquarters

Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols, the focus of the recent documentary Woman in Motion, is set to christen the real-world Federation headquarters. Nichols will make her final public appearance before retirement in Huron, Ohio, this September. At the event, Nichols will sign autographs, take photos with fans, participate in other activities, and officially christen the International Federation of Trekkers headquarters on Cleveland Road in Huron. The Federation is the only Star Trek fan club that received approval from Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry at its founding. The club has existed for 36 years and moved into the new headquarters in 2020. The location is open to fans, donors, volunteers, and tourists are to visit.
MoviesTVOvermind

Why A Star Trek Musical is a Horrible Idea

The key here is to come up with an idea, within the Star Trek mythos, which would actually demand a musical experience, and as of now there really haven’t been any. The fact that those that are running the whole Star Trek franchise are even looking is kind of troubling since this is not a show that is averse to music, since any movie or show under the Star Trek brand could use music in one way or another, but an entire musical feels like something that would require the patience of Job to sit through, or perhaps the level of fandom that many Trekkies possess. How many of us have been such fans of a franchise that we’ve sat through something that we know deep down is awful, but we’re fans so we’re not going to back out of it? If Star Wars fans aren’t raising their hands right along with the Trekkies then there are a lot of liars out there. But back to the point, a musical is all well and good when it’s created as its own individual story that doesn’t rely on an elaborately created universe that many fans will do anything to protect.
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Tig Notaro Sticking With “Star Trek”

Comedian Tig Notaro is having a moment of late thanks to her scene-stealing role in “Army of the Dead”. In recent years she’s also been one of the highlights of Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Discovery,” serving in a recurring capacity as engineer Jett Reno who seems to boast a personality very much like her own.
TV Seriesvanyaland.com

The new ‘Star Trek: Picard’ teaser gives fans a lot to Q on

We have to imagine that, upon watching this brand-new teaser for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a whole bunch of alienated Trekkies probably looked heaven-ward and growled, a la Michael Corleone in Godfather III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in.” That’s certainly how we felt watching this teaser, dropped by Paramount on Wednesday in honor of “Captain Picard Day,” which, unlike most bullshit marketing holidays, is at least a fun reference to an actual episode of The Next Generation. We’ve made no secret that we weren’t huge fans of the first season of the show, but this glimpse of coming alternate-reality shenanigans — and, of course, the arrival of John de Lancie’s Q to mess with the good Captain once again — has us very, very intrigued. Sure, we’re skeptical, but the reveal at the end of this teaser is pretty priceless, especially for you Voyager fans.

