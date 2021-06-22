Alex Kurtzman On Why The World Needs More Star Trek… And Possibly A Musical Episode

We have to imagine that, upon watching this brand-new teaser for Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, a whole bunch of alienated Trekkies probably looked heaven-ward and growled, a la Michael Corleone in Godfather III, “Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in.” That’s certainly how we felt watching this teaser, dropped by Paramount on Wednesday in honor of “Captain Picard Day,” which, unlike most bullshit marketing holidays, is at least a fun reference to an actual episode of The Next Generation. We’ve made no secret that we weren’t huge fans of the first season of the show, but this glimpse of coming alternate-reality shenanigans — and, of course, the arrival of John de Lancie’s Q to mess with the good Captain once again — has us very, very intrigued. Sure, we’re skeptical, but the reveal at the end of this teaser is pretty priceless, especially for you Voyager fans.