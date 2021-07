An execution date is set for a man on death row for a triple homicide at a Columbia convenience store almost 30 years ago. The Supreme Court of Missouri on Tuesday set a October 5 execution date for Ernest Lee Johnson. He’d previously appealed death by lethal injection, requesting a firing squad. Johnson had argued that scar tissue from a brain tumor removal could cause him to experience excruciating seizures if he’s injected. But the U.S. Supreme Court turned down that request in May.