Oxford, MA

Investigation underway after apparent murder-suicide in Oxford

By Brynne Connolly, Justin Bourke
whdh.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a man and woman dead in Oxford on Tuesday night. Officers responding to a 911 call from a woman inside a home on Old Webster Road around 5:20 p.m. and a second phone call from a man who was also inside the home determined they were a couple and that at some point, shots were fired, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.’s Office.

