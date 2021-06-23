Cancel
Sutter, CA

K-12 students in Colusa and Sutter can utilize Virtual Academy this year

Appeal-Democrat
Students in kindergarten through high school living in Colusa and Sutter counties will have another schooling option for the upcoming year as the Davis Joint Unified School District (DJUSD) prepares to launch a Virtual Academy.

“Our Virtual Academy emphasizes not only academics but community, just like our traditional classrooms,” said DJUSD Superintendent Dr. John Bowes in a press release. “In addition to online learning, Virtual Academy students have the option to participate in extracurricular activities, athletic programs, clubs, and online peer student meetings. They also have in-person class options. This new program allows students to customize their remote and in-person learning to optimize their individual learning experience to best suit their needs and interests.”

The online, remote learning program provides different structures of learning depending on a student’s grades and supervision needs. Students in grades 7-12 participate in on-demand learning allowing them to work at their own pace, while having the opportunity to choose to participate in live classes online or in-person. For K-6th students, the program delivers real-time instruction each day with a teacher.

“To connect with their community, students can join on-campus extracurricular activities at their home school, including dance, sports, after-school activities, and clubs,” it was stated in a press release. “In addition, online community connection resources reinforce social-emotional learning through remote counseling, regular one-on-one meetings with a teacher, and peer group opportunities.”

Virtual courses and materials align to state content standards and are taught by highly-qualified credentialed teachers who prepare graduates for higher education at the same level as all DJUSD schools, and high school students are encouraged to take at least one college course in tandem with their Virtual Academy curriculum.

“Over the past two years, the traditional education model has experienced radical changes,” said Rob Kinder, principal of the Virtual Academy. “Though these changes were originally expected to be temporary, they have since been embraced and incorporated into standard learning options. Virtual learning allows students to learn from anywhere at their own pace. Remote education helps prepare students to study and interact in a modern world where learning through technology is becoming a growing part of our everyday lives. Davis Virtual Academy is dedicated to providing flexible, accessible education solutions now, and in the future.”

For more information or to register, call 757-5333 or visit dsis.djusd.net/virtual.

What are your thoughts?
Community Policy
