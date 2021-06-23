Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago White Sox-Pittsburgh Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 14 days ago

Pirates third. Kevin Newman lines out to right center field to Brian Goodwin. Tyler Anderson strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Ke'Bryan Hayes pops out to shallow center field to Tim Anderson.

www.ftimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Ke'bryan Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox to Get Eduardo Escobar in Diamondbacks Trade

Report: Sox to strike deal with D-backs for Eduardo Escobar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago White Sox could be getting a reinforcement, according to a report. With second baseman Nick Madrigal out for the season after tearing his hamstring earlier this month, the White Sox are on...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 trade packages for Adam Frazier checkmate AL Central

The Chicago White Sox has had a tremendous amount of bad luck in 2021. Injuries have piled up and it is unknown how far they can go if they just let it be with what they have left. With how good their pitching has been so far this year, they should probably consider it the first full season of their current championship window.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech is nearing a return

The Chicago White Sox is a team that has dealt with a lot of injuries this season. Every team in the league has injuries stacking up at a record level but it seems to be happening to the most important players on the White Sox more than any team. Michael Kopech is one of those important players on the shelf but it isn’t as serious as some of the offensive players.
MLBchatsports.com

The slumping Chicago White Sox surrender 3 home runs in a 9-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners hit three two-run home runs — two by Luis Torrens and another by Jake Fraley — and beat the Sox 9-3 on Friday in front of 32,189 fans. Sox starter Carlos Rodón allowed three runs on five hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in five innings in the team’s first opportunity to play in a fully opened Guaranteed Rate Field since 2019.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

The teams that need Eduardo Escobar the most

The Diamondbacks cannot be saved. Currently, they’re on pace for a 43-win season, and they’re about to get a whole lot worse. With the trade deadline coming up, anyone having a decent year and/or an expiring contract will be on the move. Tim Locastro was the first to be sold, but the next could very well be Arizona’s sole All-Star: Eduardo Escobar.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: A Sunday doubleheader is in order

The Chicago White Sox are in a bit of a funk so everyone was looking forward to Saturday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. It was supposed to be the first Saturday game with fans at 100 percent capacity in almost two years before it was suspended due to the weather. The game started late because of a delay before the second rain delay postponed it for good.
MLBchatsports.com

Defensive mistakes, late runs sting Detroit Tigers in 8-2 loss to Chicago White Sox

Detroit Tigers starter Casey Mize did not return to the mound for the fourth inning. The 24-year-old rookie wasn't injured, and he wasn't chased by the American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox. Rather, Mize's start Friday marked the first outing of his innings restrictions — given to many young pitchers league-wide in an effort to protect their arms, considering the workload increase from 60 games in 2020 to a 162-game campaign in 2021.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Vaughn, White Sox' Rookies Continue to Step Up Amid Injuries

Rookies continue keeping White Sox afloat amid injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In the series-deciding game against the Tigers on Sunday, the White Sox came up short on the heels of a not so quality start from Lucas Giolito, who allowed six earned runs on 10 hits. The South Siders battled back, though, thanks to a 3-for-5, four-RBI performance that included a three-run homer in the ninth from José Abreu, who appears to have shed the slump that saw him bat .182 in the month of June.
MLBChicago Sun-Times

White Sox pitchers Rodon, Lynn, Hendriks named to AL All-Star team

DETROIT — The White Sox put three pitchers on the American League All-Star team Sunday, and it hardly came as a surprise. Their two starters selected, left-hander Carlos Rodon and right-hander Lance Lynn, can make cases for starting the game. Closer Liam Hendriks (2.57 ERA), the AL reliever of the month for May, leads the AL with 21 saves.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago White Sox barely avoided playing MLB’s top prospect

PORT CHARLOTTE, FLORIDA - MARCH 21: Wander Franco #5 of the Tampa Bay Rays in action against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Charlotte Sports Park on March 21, 2021 in Port Charlotte, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) It is...
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Engel: Returning Tuesday or Wednesday

Engel (hamstring) will be activated from the 10-day injured list no later than Wednesday, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The outfielder was expected to be activated Monday but will have to wait a day or two to rejoin the White Sox. Engel, whom injuries have limited to just 10 games and 32 plate appearances in 2021, figures to be the primary center fielder upon returning to the team's injury-plagued roster.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

White Sox: 3 prospects to offer for Rockies shortstop Trevor Story

The Chicago White Sox are reportedly interested in Trevor Story, and here are three prospects they could offer for the Rockies shortstop. In the final year of his contract, it’s the worst-kept secret in baseball that the Colorado Rockies will be trading Trevor Story. But over the holiday weekend a surprising suitor surfaced, with USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale reporting the Chicago White Sox have “serious interest” in the All-Star shortstop.
MLBsoxmachine.com

Tigers 6, White Sox 5: A near comeback in the ninth

Entering the top of the ninth, it seemed as though the White Sox were on their way to a humdrum, 6-2 loss to the Tigers, but Jose Abreu had other ideas. Billy Hamilton, pinch-hitting for Zack Collins, led the inning off with a single to right. Tim Anderson made it back-to-back singles to right field with one of his own off Tiger closer Gregory Soto and give the Sox runners at first and third, nobody out. After Danny Mendick struck out (pinch hitting for Gavin Sheets), Jose Abreu, took a liking to an 0-1 slider that did this:
MLBPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

White Sox lose to Twins, lose catcher Yasmani Grandal with strained calf

MINNEAPOLIS — The White Sox lost 8-5 to the last-place Twins, and maybe much worse, lost catcher Yasmani Grandal with a strained left calf Monday. Grandal had missed the last 2½ games with tightness in his left calf but returned Monday. In the sixth inning, he spun out of the batter’s box after checking his swing. He hobbled away and went down, lying face down on the grass for several moments before getting up and being helped off the field. Grandal did not put any weight on his left foot and was on crutches after the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy