Chicago White Sox-Pittsburgh Runs

Entering the top of the ninth, it seemed as though the White Sox were on their way to a humdrum, 6-2 loss to the Tigers, but Jose Abreu had other ideas. Billy Hamilton, pinch-hitting for Zack Collins, led the inning off with a single to right. Tim Anderson made it back-to-back singles to right field with one of his own off Tiger closer Gregory Soto and give the Sox runners at first and third, nobody out. After Danny Mendick struck out (pinch hitting for Gavin Sheets), Jose Abreu, took a liking to an 0-1 slider that did this: