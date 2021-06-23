Cancel
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Chamber Celebrates Consulting Firm with Ribbon Cutting

By Pulse Staff
thepulsepensacola.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomley Consulting Created with Vision for Thriving Communities. A small crowd gathered at the Pensacola Area Chamber offices to learn more about Thomley Consulting and to extend a welcome from the business community. Founding Principal, Magi Thomley Williams explains her drive to create the new venture: “Covid-19 has increased demands and decreased revenues for many business and philanthropic organizations leaving them struggling in the post-Covid business environment. To attain my vision of thriving communities, I started Thomley Consulting to support businesses and non-profits through Marketing, Public Relations and Communications Services. We help clients increase revenue, effect social change, and influence public policy.”

thepulsepensacola.com
