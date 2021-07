ATLANTA — Francisco Lindor’s latest attempt at a hot streak has nose-dived, but Mets officials don’t want him changing anything at this point. “I think that the results are not there, but I think he is where he needs to be,” manager Luis Rojas said before the Mets rallied to beat the Braves, 4-3, on Tuesday. “There’s some things that are going to happen because he is in a good position to hit from both sides. I’m sticking to that right now.”