Left Field: Depth Charts Reimagined

With less than six weeks to go before the trade deadline, the New York Yankees soon must decide whether this team, with their anemic hitting, inconsistent pitching, shoddy defense and abhorrent base running, actually has the potential to bring home a Title. On paper, every legitimate projection system had this team running away with the AL East for the past few years; in practice, they finished 7 games behind Tampa Bay in 2020 and are currently struggling to hold on to third place in the division they were supposed to be dominating. But before the front office decides if they’re going to be buyers or sellers this summer, they need to see how the team performs with the best lineup they can put together with their current crew. Currently, the only inefficiency in the arrangement of their current depth chart is in left field.