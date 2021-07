You’ve probably heard all about the Pokémon card frenzy unfolding within the last few years, and the high prices that some old-school cards from the original run can command on the market. Possibly, you’ve also heard that this fervor was driven in part by influencers like Logan Paul, who have taken every opportunity to talk up their collections. But unless you’re actually in the Pokémon card community, you likely haven’t heard about Gary “King Pokémon” Haase, the 67-year-old man who owns the most expensive collection in the world. And recently, a clip of King Pokémon talking about his Charizard card set has set the community ablaze in fury.