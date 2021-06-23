Brody the bear checks into a Florida hospital

Ever heard of a bear checking into a hospital ER? It happened in Florida.

Brody, a bear who calls Brevard Zoo home, was recently transported to Health First's Viera Hospital for an MRI.

Several tests failed to explain why the young bear's hind legs were so weak.

The MRI didn't show any specific problems, but based on his behavior, doctors believe he bruised his spinal cord and aggravated the injury before it fully healed.

Now Brody is on the road to recovery back at the zoo and is doing a lot better.