Brody the bear checks into a Florida hospital

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 14 days ago
Ever heard of a bear checking into a hospital ER? It happened in Florida.

Brody, a bear who calls Brevard Zoo home, was recently transported to Health First's Viera Hospital for an MRI.

Several tests failed to explain why the young bear's hind legs were so weak.

The MRI didn't show any specific problems, but based on his behavior, doctors believe he bruised his spinal cord and aggravated the injury before it fully healed.

Now Brody is on the road to recovery back at the zoo and is doing a lot better.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

