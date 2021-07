No one on the Red Sox was more relieved after their win over the Yankees on Friday night than Xander Bogaerts. The Red Sox jumped out to a first-inning 3-0 lead — thanks in part to the shortstop’s two-run double — but quickly gave it away after he made an error in the second inning. Bogaerts misplayed a grounder from Gio Urshela that loaded the bases, and the Yankees took full advantage by tying the game in the frame.