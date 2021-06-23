Please provide a few examples. This article (AP)

Repeal the Second Amendment and Not so fast on changing gun laws | Letters, June 27. I believe the letter writer assigns himself a somewhat higher station than merited. He may be in the majority who do not own guns, but he does not represent a majority who “have one goal: Repeal the Second Amendment.” National surveys indicate that only 1 in 5 or 1 in 4 Americans favor repeal. He paints with a broad stroke implying that all gun owners are liars; this is no more true than that all non-owners want to abolish gun ownership. And, the idea that “every gun owner is one bad day away from being the next mass murderer’ — i.e., all gun owners are mentally ill — really?