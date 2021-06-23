Cancel
Please provide a few examples. This article (AP)

By thollin said:
tigernet.com
 14 days ago

Provides a lot of examples. Either mistakes made by officials, stolen weapons, or weapons obtained after passing checks. Couldn’t find any notable mass shooting examples in it that were “gun show” private transaction related. The West Texas massacre was a private sale. There’s one. Of course “mass shootings” are 4 or more including the shooter. Propaganda? So I’m sure there have been a couple. I do agree the gun show argument is a dumbing down, which also distracts from the basic arguments, therefore a red herring.

POTUSPosted by
Axios

By the numbers: States with most guns, homicides

President Biden unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities. Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
Montana StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How Gun Violence in Montana Compares to Other States

Fueled in part by the pandemic and national unrest in the wake of incidents of police brutality, gun sales hit an all-time high in the United States in 2020 — a trend that shows no sign of slowing in 2021. Gun control advocates are concerned that the growing number of firearms in circulation, many of […]
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Red state bans police from enforcing federal gun laws

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that prohibits local police officers from enforcing federal gun laws. “It is our time to protect the Second Amendment,” Parson said of the legislation. “This is exactly what this bill does, and it’s time to get this thing signed and get it into law.”
Congress & Courtsnewtoncountytimes.com

Womack introduces legislation to modernize the Flag Code

WASHINGTON, DC —Congressman Steve Womack (AR-3) today introduced the Flag Code Modernization Act of 2021. The bipartisan legislation modernizes the U.S. Flag Code to codify several longstanding traditions and practices related to the display and use of our national emblem. While many of these customs are already commonplace, they are technically illegal, and the existing statute could prevent law-abiding Americans from expressing their patriotism.
kiwaradio.com

“Constitutional Carry” Law Goes Into Effect July 1st

Northwest Iowa — A new law that goes into effect next week makes permits to purchase and permits to carry handguns optional in Iowa. The Iowa Legislature passed, and Governor Reynolds signed the bill into law, effective July 1st. Under the new law, people over the age of 21 would no longer be required to get a state-issued permit to buy or carry a handgun in the state.
Educationamericanmilitarynews.com

Report: Raytheon tells white employees to pay ‘reparations,’ promote defunding police, confront ‘privilege’ and more in new critical race training

On Tuesday, prominent critical race theory critic Christopher Rufo shared documents reportedly obtained from within the defense contractor Raytheon, which tells white employees to “identify their privilege” and provides a list of resources to “understand and share what ‘defund the police’ really means,” “decolonize your bookshelf” and “participate in reparations.”
LawPosted by
USAFacts

Firearm background checks: Explained

The federal government sets gun control laws at the national level, but states and localities retain control over certain aspects of the purchase and ownership of firearms. The Second Amendment guarantees Americans the right to bear arms while the Gun Control Act of 1968 provides federal regulation over firearm possession.
LawReview

Fireworks bill is sensible, but caution must be used

Another big fireworks holiday has come and gone. If asked, most local law enforcement officers probably will admit the frustrations that come with attempting to police the excessive number of fireworks calls and complaints around the Fourth of July. It’s a challenge most police officers probably could do without. And...
LawPosted by
USAFacts

Right to carry gun laws: Explained

The Second Amendment of the United States Constitution provides the right to bear arms, butgun owners must still abide by laws regulating that right. State laws can cover whether — and how — a person may carry their firearms in public, whether they may bring their guns across state lines, and the conditions under which their firearms may be confiscated by law enforcement due to public safety concerns. Prospective gun owners may also be affected by regulations regarding the newer category of “ghost guns.”
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Repealing the Second Amendment and closing the gun show loophole | Letters

Repeal the Second Amendment and Not so fast on changing gun laws | Letters, June 27. I believe the letter writer assigns himself a somewhat higher station than merited. He may be in the majority who do not own guns, but he does not represent a majority who “have one goal: Repeal the Second Amendment.” National surveys indicate that only 1 in 5 or 1 in 4 Americans favor repeal. He paints with a broad stroke implying that all gun owners are liars; this is no more true than that all non-owners want to abolish gun ownership. And, the idea that “every gun owner is one bad day away from being the next mass murderer’ — i.e., all gun owners are mentally ill — really?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

With near-unanimous support, it's time to pass universal background checks

When it comes to gun violence, Americans are tired. Tired of grieving. Tired of witnessing friends, family and neighbors die as a result of everyday violence — whether it is community violence, firearm suicide, mass shootings, or domestic violence perpetrated with firearms. Tired of watching policymakers offer “thoughts and prayers” but taking little action. Gun violence in all its forms is a public health crisis, and Americans are desperate for solutions.
Texas StateNPR

Texas Border Sees Law Enforcement Surge

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with freelance reporter Aaron Nelsen about the recent law enforcement surge at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared the state's border with Mexico a disaster and wants to take matters into his own hands. He met with former President Trump last week in front of a stretch of unfinished border wall.

