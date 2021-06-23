Myanmar's Artists Captured the Spirit of the Resistance. Now They're Continuing the Fight from Abroad

Chuu Wai Nyein felt an overwhelming sense of guilt when she first arrived in Paris from Myanmar at the end of April. “I was pushed to leave the country, but it was not how I wanted to leave,” says the 28-year old. As an artist working for the last ten years, mostly in the central city of Mandalay, Chuu built up an international reputation for her expressive paintings of women. Now, forced to leave because of intimidation from authorities, she has been trying to start over in France, adapting from the intensity and violence of her home country to the relative peace of her new location. “During my first week here, I felt guilty when I walked outside on the street, because I’m still alive,” she says. “I felt like it’s not fair for the other people I left behind. Even when I smiled or felt happy, I also felt guilty.”