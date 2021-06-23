Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Myanmar's Artists Captured the Spirit of the Resistance. Now They're Continuing the Fight from Abroad

By Suyin Haynes
Posted by 
TIME
TIME
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuu Wai Nyein felt an overwhelming sense of guilt when she first arrived in Paris from Myanmar at the end of April. “I was pushed to leave the country, but it was not how I wanted to leave,” says the 28-year old. As an artist working for the last ten years, mostly in the central city of Mandalay, Chuu built up an international reputation for her expressive paintings of women. Now, forced to leave because of intimidation from authorities, she has been trying to start over in France, adapting from the intensity and violence of her home country to the relative peace of her new location. “During my first week here, I felt guilty when I walked outside on the street, because I’m still alive,” she says. “I felt like it’s not fair for the other people I left behind. Even when I smiled or felt happy, I also felt guilty.”

time.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TIME

TIME

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Robertson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#The Resistance#Resistance Movement#U N#Human Rights Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Asia
News Break
Visual Art
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

U.N. Says 230,000 Displaced by Myanmar Fighting

(Reuters) - An estimated 230,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Myanmar and need assistance, the United Nations said on Thursday, as a major armed ethnic group expressed concern about military force, civilian deaths and a widening of the conflict. Myanmar has been in crisis since a Feb. 1...
PoliticsPosted by
TheConversationAU

With Aung San Suu Kyi facing prison, Myanmar's opposition is leaderless, desperate and ready to fight

As Aung San Suu Kyi finally faced court last week to defend herself against a litany of politically motivated charges, Myanmar is continuing its downward spiral into state failure. Suu Kyi was arrested following the February 1 coup by the military and charged with alleged corruption, inciting public unrest and other offences. If she is found guilty, which is a near certainty, she may well be imprisoned for the rest of her life. The popularity of Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy (NLD) party have been consistently underestimated by a range of domestic and international analysts, and even by the...
EconomyNewsweek

Myanmar Military now Controlling Country's Lucrative Jade Market, Profits

Myanmar's military is now fully controlling the country's lucrative jade market and its profits, according to a new report from human rights organization Global Witness. The military junta, or Tatmadaw, is now in charge of who can mine for jade and is able to hand out jade mining permits, said Keel Dietz, one of the report's authors, to the Associated Press. The junta's full control of the country's lucrative and conflict-ridden jade mining provides it with profits and leverage for consolidating power, the report said.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Protest march held in Tokyo remembering Urumqi violence

Tokyo [Japan], July 4 (ANI): Members of the Uyghur community held a protest march in Japan's Tokyo on Sunday, to mark the 12th year anniversary of July 5, 2009 violence in Urumqi, Xinjiang. Pro Uyghur organisation, World Uyghur Congress (WUC), is commemorating the "Urumchi Massacre." According to the WUC, thousands...
Worldwcn247.com

Suu Kyi's lawyers fight over evidence in Myanmar trial

BANGKOK (AP) — Lawyers for ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi have argued strongly against the introduction of evidence by prosecutors against her on a sedition charge, saying it did not follow established judicial procedures. Suu Kyi is under detention and is being tried on several charges that the military-installed government is widely seen as using to discredit her and consolidate its control. The defense has been unable to block the prosecution evidence so far but says it will continue trying. Suu Kyi’s lawyers are objecting to the introduction of two statements that were posted on the Facebook page of Suu Kyi’s party after she had already been arrested by the military on Feb. 1.
IndiaBeaumont Enterprise

In Myanmar, the military and police declare war on medics

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The clandestine clinic was under fire, and the medics inside were in tears. Hidden away in a Myanmar monastery, this safe haven had sprung up for those injured while protesting the military’s overthrow of the government. But now security forces had discovered its location. A bullet...
PoliticsSeattle Times

UN rights chief asks world to keep pressure on Myanmar junta

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief on Tuesday praised the “incredible resilience” of Myanmar’s people in helping each other in the wake of a military takeover and violent crackdown, while calling on the international community to keep up pressure on the junta to halt violence and restore democracy.
WorldNewsweek

Myanmar Citizens Praised for 'Resilience' Amid Junta Takeover as 200K Have Fled Homes

Myanmar's citizens were praised for their "incredible resilience" by the U.N. human rights chief amid the military junta's takeover as 200,000 have fled their homes from military raids. Michelle Bachelet said the raids have killed nearly 900 citizens, calling the situation a "multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe" during a Human Rights...
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Local artists raise money to support resistance in Myanmar

“Make Noise Myanmar 2” is the second compilation curated by Mykel Boyd and Seah, of Bradley. It is a mixtape-style compilation put together for the purpose of raising awareness about what is happening in Myanmar and raising money to support the resistance movement. Since the military seized control in February,...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

A Kurdish Artist’s Creative Resistance From Behind Bars

ISTANBUL — The day before she was taken to prison in 2017, Kurdish artist Fatoş İrwen had filmed a performance piece on the narrow backstreets of her home city of Diyarbakır in southeastern Turkey. Wearing a flowing white dress, she acted out fragments of the fraught history of this ancient settlement, which had been recently shattered by conflict. Behind bars, İrwen continued that performance, by embellishing the dress she had worn that day with thread made from her own hair and that of other female inmates.
ProtestsNew Haven Register

Algeria president orders some protesters freed from jail

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — In a gesture marking the 59th year since the end of colonial rule in Algeria, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday ordered the release of 18 youths imprisoned for their roles in the Hirak protest movement, and suggested that more releases will come. However, it appeared unlikely...
WorldVoice of America

Fighting continues in Afghanistan

Fighting continues to rage across Afghanistan where security forces reversed some of the recent advances by the Taliban. Plus, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken returns to Europe Wednesday. His first stop: Berlin. And, what needs to be done to prepare for the next pandemic?
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

China prepares to move into Afghanistan as American troops skulk out of Bagram which would see its 'Belt and Road' program extend to the country in $62 billion deal

As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, China is now preparing to enter to war-torn country to essentially fill the vacuum left by U.S. and NATO troops. Authorities in Kabul are considering extending a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy