Pirates' Tyler Anderson: Puts in quality start

 14 days ago

Anderson allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 6.2 innings Tuesday against the White Sox. He did not factor into the decision. Anderson allowed only two hits through six shutout innings. He ran into trouble in the seventh frame, allowing two singles before giving up a three-run shot to Yasmani Grandal. Though he didn't walk away with the win as a result, it was a promising outing for Anderson as he was roughed up for six runs in his last start. Overall, he has a 4.85 ERA with a 69:21 K:BB across 80.1 innings on the campaign.

