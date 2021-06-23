Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Olivia Lunny

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Olivia Lunny over Zoom video!

22-year-old Canadian pop artist Olivia Lunny will be releasing her anticipated debut album on July 9th (via her Universal Music imprint label).

Olivia’s album came together with the help of renowned songwriters and producers including Tommy Brown (Ariana Grande, Meghan Trainor), Melanie Fontana (BTS, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), Whitney Phillips (Christina Aguilera, Celine Dion), Boi-1da (Rihanna, Lana Del Rey), YogiTheProducer (Kehlani, Jessie Reyez). For a taste, check out Olivia’s first two singles which have already earned her support from iHeart Radio, NYLON, Line of Best Fit, Sweety High, Notion, and more.

In just two years time Olivia Lunny went from winning CTV show ‘The Launch‘ and scoring her first top 40 hit with debut single “I Got You”, to capturing international attention with her heartfelt EP, ‘To The Ones I Loved’. The project has racked up millions of streams; praise from Billboard, PAPER, PARADE, Ones to Watch, and Hollywood Life; and earned Olivia a SOCAN Young Canadian Songwriter Award.

During the pandemic, Olivia also has the honor of performing with some of Canada’s top talent including Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne, and Michael Bublé, on a charity cover of “Lean On Me” to raise funds for the Canadian Red Cross. Olivia’s success landed her an imprint deal with Universal Music

