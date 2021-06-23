Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

The Orioles' Maikel Franco, right, reacts after he was called out on strikes as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tosses the ball in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. Kenneth K. Lam

An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win.

Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

In pitching a season-high 6 ⅓ innings, López joined Means as the only Orioles starters to record an out in the seventh inning. All other Baltimore pitchers have combined for as many six-inning starts — eight — as Means did before getting hurt.

“It’s very frustrating,” right fielder DJ Stewart said. “It’s our job to hit, and we’re not getting it done. Lopie had an incredible start for us tonight and we can only get one run for him.”

López followed that first out of the seventh by inducing a ground ball that MLB’s Statcast system gave an expected batting average of .080, but Houston speedster Chas McCormick beat it out for an infield single that ended López’s night with the game tied at 1. It was a bounce-back outing for López, who had allowed five earned runs in under five innings in each of his previous two starts.

“I just want to keep carrying this one over to the next one, next one, next one,” he said. “Just keep working to keep my focus these four days, just good execution, keep working.”

McCormick’s speed again proved detrimental to the Orioles (23-50) when Myles Straw, who hit a wall-scraping home run off López in the second, blooped a fly ball to right against Hunter Harvey. Stewart nearly snagged it with a dive, but the ball just escaped his grasp. By virtue of stealing on the pitch, McCormick was rounding third base by the time Stewart recovered the ball.

“He made a good play, good read,” Stewart said.

A clean catch likely meant an inning-ending double play. Instead, McCormick dove headfirst into home to beat Stewart’s throw and score the go-ahead run. Houston (45-28) added another run in the eighth to send Baltimore to its 12th loss in its past 13 games. Hyde, though, was left feeling positive about López’s performance.

“I believe in the arm,” he said. “I think that he’s starting to gain some confidence, big part of this game at this level. Outings like tonight should be a building block for him on understanding that you know he’s two inches away [on the home run] from having a shutout into the seventh inning.”

Another quiet night

A night after going hitless into the eighth inning, the Orioles again scuffled offensively, rarely threatening against veteran right-hander Zack Greinke and struggling to capitalize when they did.

“The guy knows how to pitch,” Stewart said. “He’s been getting outs and doing this for a long, long time. He keeps you off balance with fastball, curveball changeup.

“When he did have guys on base, didn’t really give in too much.”

A Freddy Galvis single in the second quickly quieted any thoughts of another no-hit bid, but it was one of the Orioles’ scattered five hits in Greinke’s 7 ⅓ innings. Even their game-tying rally in the third featured only one hit, with Pedro Severino walking, taking third on a Pat Valaika single and scoring when Cedric Mullins was forced to settle for a sacrifice fly after Straw made a diving catch in center.

Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a hard double to center. He ended the inning still at second. Stewart led off the eighth with a single to bring up the potential tying run, but after Severino lined out, Brooks Raley entered in relief of Greinke and struck out pinch-hitter Anthony Santander and Mullins.

Asked to attribute the Orioles’ poor offensive night to Greinke or his batters, Hyde credited the former Cy Young winner.

“He’s done this for a long time,” Hyde said. “He just knows how to pitch, understands how to get a ground ball in a double play spot, understands who to attack and when, mixes his pitches so well. That’s why he gets paid a lot, been doing it for a long time. I thought we battled, I thought we competed.”

Sulser comes through

After stranding a pair of Harvey’s runners in the seventh, Tanner Scott loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth.

Manager Brandon Hyde turned to right-hander Cole Sulser, who struggled as the Orioles’ closer in 2020 but has found success in a less high-leverage role this season. Sulser retired the next three batters, with McCormick recording a sacrifice fly.

Sulser has a 2.39 ERA, stranding 60% of inherited runners; the league average entering Tuesday was about 35%.

“Suls is in a good spot,” Hyde said. “He’s really got the really good changeup, his slider’s improved and he’s throwing more strikes with his fastball.”

