Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Orioles drop López-Greinke pitchers’ duel vs. Astros, 3-1, for 12th loss in past 13 games

By Nathan Ruiz, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKfYJ_0acZWHrL00
The Orioles' Maikel Franco, right, reacts after he was called out on strikes as Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, left, tosses the ball in the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on June 22, 2021. Kenneth K. Lam

An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win.

Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start they’ve gotten from anyone other than Means, the All-Star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.

In pitching a season-high 6 ⅓ innings, López joined Means as the only Orioles starters to record an out in the seventh inning. All other Baltimore pitchers have combined for as many six-inning starts — eight — as Means did before getting hurt.

“It’s very frustrating,” right fielder DJ Stewart said. “It’s our job to hit, and we’re not getting it done. Lopie had an incredible start for us tonight and we can only get one run for him.”

López followed that first out of the seventh by inducing a ground ball that MLB’s Statcast system gave an expected batting average of .080, but Houston speedster Chas McCormick beat it out for an infield single that ended López’s night with the game tied at 1. It was a bounce-back outing for López, who had allowed five earned runs in under five innings in each of his previous two starts.

“I just want to keep carrying this one over to the next one, next one, next one,” he said. “Just keep working to keep my focus these four days, just good execution, keep working.”

McCormick’s speed again proved detrimental to the Orioles (23-50) when Myles Straw, who hit a wall-scraping home run off López in the second, blooped a fly ball to right against Hunter Harvey. Stewart nearly snagged it with a dive, but the ball just escaped his grasp. By virtue of stealing on the pitch, McCormick was rounding third base by the time Stewart recovered the ball.

“He made a good play, good read,” Stewart said.

A clean catch likely meant an inning-ending double play. Instead, McCormick dove headfirst into home to beat Stewart’s throw and score the go-ahead run. Houston (45-28) added another run in the eighth to send Baltimore to its 12th loss in its past 13 games. Hyde, though, was left feeling positive about López’s performance.

“I believe in the arm,” he said. “I think that he’s starting to gain some confidence, big part of this game at this level. Outings like tonight should be a building block for him on understanding that you know he’s two inches away [on the home run] from having a shutout into the seventh inning.”

Another quiet night

A night after going hitless into the eighth inning, the Orioles again scuffled offensively, rarely threatening against veteran right-hander Zack Greinke and struggling to capitalize when they did.

“The guy knows how to pitch,” Stewart said. “He’s been getting outs and doing this for a long, long time. He keeps you off balance with fastball, curveball changeup.

“When he did have guys on base, didn’t really give in too much.”

A Freddy Galvis single in the second quickly quieted any thoughts of another no-hit bid, but it was one of the Orioles’ scattered five hits in Greinke’s 7 ⅓ innings. Even their game-tying rally in the third featured only one hit, with Pedro Severino walking, taking third on a Pat Valaika single and scoring when Cedric Mullins was forced to settle for a sacrifice fly after Straw made a diving catch in center.

Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a hard double to center. He ended the inning still at second. Stewart led off the eighth with a single to bring up the potential tying run, but after Severino lined out, Brooks Raley entered in relief of Greinke and struck out pinch-hitter Anthony Santander and Mullins.

Asked to attribute the Orioles’ poor offensive night to Greinke or his batters, Hyde credited the former Cy Young winner.

“He’s done this for a long time,” Hyde said. “He just knows how to pitch, understands how to get a ground ball in a double play spot, understands who to attack and when, mixes his pitches so well. That’s why he gets paid a lot, been doing it for a long time. I thought we battled, I thought we competed.”

Sulser comes through

After stranding a pair of Harvey’s runners in the seventh, Tanner Scott loaded the bases with no outs in the eighth.

Manager Brandon Hyde turned to right-hander Cole Sulser, who struggled as the Orioles’ closer in 2020 but has found success in a less high-leverage role this season. Sulser retired the next three batters, with McCormick recording a sacrifice fly.

Sulser has a 2.39 ERA, stranding 60% of inherited runners; the league average entering Tuesday was about 35%.

“Suls is in a good spot,” Hyde said. “He’s really got the really good changeup, his slider’s improved and he’s throwing more strikes with his fastball.”

ASTROS@ORIOLES

Wednesday, 7:05 p.m.

TV: MASN Radio: 105.7 FM

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maikel Franco
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Cole Sulser
Person
Dj Stewart
Person
Freddy Galvis
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Pedro Severino
Person
Myles Straw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orioles#L Pez Greinke#The Houston Astros#Statcast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Carlos Correa: Leaves after HBP

Correa left Monday's game against the Orioles after being struck by a pitch on his right knee, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Correa lobbied hard to remain in the game and was later spotted walking around in the dugout after being lifted, so it initially looks as though he managed to avoid a significant injury. The Astros have yet to disclose additional details on Correa's injury.
MLBABC13 Houston

Gurriel scores on error in 10th, Astros sweep Indians 4-3

CLEVELAND -- - Yuli Gurriel scored on a two-out error by pitcher Emmanuel Clase in the 10th inning, allowing the Houston Astros to beat the Cleveland Indians 4-3 and complete a four-game sweep on Sunday. Gurriel advanced to third on a fielder's choice by Jason Castro, then came around when...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...
MLBchatsports.com

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Astros offense + Orioles pitching = bad combo

There’s nothing quite like the Orioles facing a top-tier team to really illustrate how far they have to go to get to the summit. Monday’s series opener against the Astros was quite a reminder. The O’s combined some bad pitching, bad hitting, and bad defense to add another loss to the season’s tally. Check out Tyler’s recap of the game for the not-so-lovely totals. (For the early morning crowd, I promise there will be a link after I eat breakfast.)
MLBmasnsports.com

Jorge López throws strong game in loss to Astros

Perhaps motivated by back-to-back shaky outings and/or by tying a career high by allowing three homers in his last start, Orioles right-hander Jorge López seemed focused on getting deep into tonight’s game. And he gave the Orioles their 16th outing this year by a starting pitcher of six innings or...
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Greinke, Astros beat Orioles 3-1 for 9th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dusty Baker has been around long enough to know what it takes for a team to get on a lengthy winning streak. After watching Zack Greinke stymie the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night for Houston's ninth straight victory, Baker was asked to explain the reason behind the Astros' most successful run since the 2019 season.
MLBmasnsports.com

O’s game blog: Jorge López faces Astros

After a 10-2 loss on Monday night, the Orioles welcome the Houston Astros back to Camden Yards tonight to continue a three-game series. The Orioles were being no-hit into the eighth inning last night when Maikel Franco’s home run scored two and was the club’s first hit. Franco hit No. 9 and blasted that ball 420-feet, his third-longest homer of the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Myles Straw Slugs Astros to 3-1 win Over Orioles

Yes. Myles Straw. Slugger extraordinaire. His just-barely solo homer in the second and RBI double in the seventh were all the RBI the Astros would need behind the dazzling and baffling brilliance of Zack Greinke. Playing with a depleted lineup, it was just enough for the Astros' ninth straight win...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Locks down win for Greinke

Pressly allowed a hit and struck out two over a scoreless ninth inning to preserve the win over Baltimore on Tuesday. Pressly locked down his 11th save in 12 opportunities to make a winner of Zack Greinke. Since his blown save May 29, when Pressly allowed three runs to the Padres, he has not allowed an earned run while striking out 11 and walking one over seven innings.
MLBWashington Post

Jorge López has strong start for Orioles, who still lose for 12th time in 13 games

BALTIMORE — An Orioles team often starved for innings from its John Means-less rotation finally received some Tuesday night. It was not enough to win. Baltimore lost to the Houston Astros, 3-1, at Camden Yards despite right-hander Jorge López providing what could be classified as the best start the Orioles have gotten from anyone other than Means, the all-star left-hander who has spent most of this month on the injured list with a shoulder strain.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles waste Jorge López’s best start of the year as the bullpen can’t hold off the Astros attack in a 3-1 loss

The Orioles lost a game, so what else is new? Orioles hitters put up next to nothing against the Astros veteran starter Zack Greinke, with just six hits on the night, four from the No. 2-4 hitters plus one apiece from DJ Stewart and Pat Valaika. There’s no mystery about the Orioles’ offensive struggles: tonight, the No. 5-8 hitters went a combined 1-for-12, while the No. 7-9 hitters have a .200/.263/.318 collected slashline on the year.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Michael Fulmer blows lead for Detroit Tigers in 3-2 Game 2 loss to Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch trotted out to the mound and removed right-hander Wily Peralta in the third inning, even though the 32-year-old veteran had a no-hitter intact. Peralta was only scheduled to pitch one time through the Houston Astros' batting order in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader, and he didn't let his team down. Peralta struggled with his command — falling into three-ball counts to six of nine hitters — but kept the Astros hitless and scoreless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy