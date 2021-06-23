Honor Flights for veterans to resume later this summer
After a more than yearlong hiatus, Honor Flight Chicago has announced plans to resume trips to Washington D.C. later this summer. Veterans visit memorials at the nation’s capital.www.audacy.com
