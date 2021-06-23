Cancel
Northampton, PA

Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results and Wednesday’s schedule

By Morning Call Staff, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
Here are Tuesday’s Lehigh Valley varsity results as well as Wednesday’s schedule.

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

SUMMER BASEBALL

Blue Mountain League

Martin’s Creek at Berlinsville Braves, 6

Northern Yankees at Easton Falcons, 6

Lehigh Valley Legion

Salisbury at Carbon Monarchs 6

Lower Macungie at North Parkland, 6

NORCO Legion

Birches at Kemp, 6

Knights at Nazareth, 6

Northampton at Freemansburg, 6

Hellertown at Wanderers, 7

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Holy Family Girls Tournament

Central Catholic vs. Holy Redeemer, 11:30 a.m.

Bangor vs. Nazareth, 12:35

Holy Redeemer vs. Jim Thorpe, 1:40

Nazareth vs. Central Catholic, 2:45

Bangor vs. Voorhees, 3:50

Central Catholic vs. Jim Thorpe, 4:50

Voorhees vs. Nazareth, 6

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

Lehigh Valley Legion

SOUTH PARKLAND 6, CARBON MONARCHS 5

Carbon Monarchs 200 300 0 — 5 8 2

South Parkland 012 020 1 — 6 4 3

Snisky and N/A; Bridwell, Carpenter (4) and N/A. WP: Carpenter. LP: Snisky. Notes: SP: Jacob Donmoyer 2-4, 2 R, RBI. Kurt Meehan 2-3. CM: Jared Marykwas 2-3, 2 RBI, R.

SUMMER BASKETBALL

Holy Family Girls Tournament

Easton 42, Central Catholic 39 (Cole 10); Nazareth 59, Holy Redeemer 37 (Lescynski 24); Jim Thorpe 58, Minersville 36 (Searfoss/Hurley 15); Easton 57, Voorhees 31 (Megan Elias 15); Minersville 39, Holy Redeemer 28 (Martinelli 11); Jim Thorpe 33, Easton 23 (Searfoss 11); Voorhees 42, Holy Redeemer 33 (Wurst 12)

LOCAL GOLF

Olde Homestead G.C.

Carbon Lehigh Special Needs Children’s Foundation Outing: 1. Randy Engle/Dave Figura/Jake Herman/John McGinley 58, 2. Dan Fisher/Rich Roselle/Jeff Sweda/Brian Herman 59, 3. Randy Perry/Kyle Klukowski/Will Washenko/Dan Sosnowski 61; Closest to Pin: 1. Eric Gratz No. 9 9′10″, 2. Matt Von Frisch No. 13 7′1″, 3. Rob Fisher No. 17 8′2″

LATE MONDAY RESULTS

SUMMER BASEBALL

NORCO Legion

HELLERTOWN 2, FREEMANSBURG 1

Freemansburg 001 000 0 — 1 3 0

Hellertown 000 200 x — 2 3 1

Horvath and Shah, Frantz (5); Hvlinka, Viscito (5) and Huber. WP: Hvlinka. LP: Horvath. Notes: HR: Huber Smith RBI apiece.

NORTHAMPTON 8, FREEMANSBURG 1

Freemansburg 010 000 0 — 1

Northampton 103 040 x — 8

Moniz, Lambert (5) and Frantz, Shah (5); Hughes, Cam Cooper (4) and Cullen Cooper. WP: Hughes. LP: Moniz. Notes: N: Cullen Cooper 3B, 2 RBI. Andrew Sawarynski 2B, 2 RBI.

LOCAL INDOOR FIELD HOCKEY

Exclusively Field Hockey Summer League — Junior Division: Purple Monsters 8, Green Apples 2; High School Division: Pink Flamingos 4, Sea Lions 3; Black Panthers 9, Wild Cats 8

The Morning Call

