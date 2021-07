Sheryl Crow has a new album on the way this summer. Live From the Ryman & More captures some of Crow‘s best concert performances. Not only do we get to hear songs played at the the legendary Ryman Auditorium, but also the Ace Theater in Los Angeles and the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island, which is where this particular track was recorded. “Beware of Darkness” was featured on George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass album and has been part of Sheryl Crow‘s live set for some time. Crow was joined by special guest Brandi Carlile on this performance.