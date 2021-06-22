Cancel
Nashville, TN

Germantown woman raising a stink; claims garbage collectors are throwing recycling in trash

By Michael Warrick
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Germantown woman is perplexed after she says garbage collectors are throwing her recycling in the trash, and she watched it happen.

Ellen Mrazek brought her concerns to News 4, saying a pair of trash collectors for Red River Waste Solutions is emptying her recycling in the trash before the company's recycling truck makes it to her.

"He took this [trash] can and this [recycling] can together and wheeled them," Mrazek said. "And clearly this one says recycling all over it - it's got a different color."

News 4 reached out to Red River Waste Solutions for a response, but we haven't heard back. Mrazek says the first time the garbage collectors threw out her recycling, they apologized and claimed they thought it was trash. Tuesday, she says they ignored her.

"It's appalling that he would do it right in front of me, and that he would do it again a week later, knowing that I'm here," Mrazek said. "It's not so much your apologizing for having done it right here, I'm worried about what's happening on the rest of your route.

News 4 will continue to follow this story.

CNN

CNN

