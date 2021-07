OZAWKIE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Tuesday night in a collision in Jefferson County. It happened around 7 p.m. on K-92 at Quail Hill Road in Ozawkie. The Jefferson Co. undersheriff says says an eastbound car was stopped to turn left when a pick-up coming up behind tried to go around, saw oncoming traffic, swerved back, and rear-ended the turning car.