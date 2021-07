Those looking to buy a computer have at least three distinct types spread across machines running Windows, Mac and ChromeOS. All are equally viable choices for work, school or play. The pertinent question is, What are you using it for? Since the answer is more frequently web-based tasks that don't need a full operating system, a Chromebook might be a good fit. It could also be a chance to save a few dollars. Acer is betting on this being a popular option as it debuts its new line of Spin Chromebooks. This Acer Chromebook Spin 713 veers toward the high end, with fully capable hardware and specs and plenty of speed and storage. Yet it dodges the $1,000 mark to retail for $699.