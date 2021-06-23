Severe Weather Statement issued for York by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: York THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN YORK AND NORTHEASTERN FILLMORE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 930 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Hastings.