Maricopa County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; New River Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Rio Verde, Salt River; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY UNTIL 900 PM MST At 724 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking light rain showers with gusty winds along a line extending from near Goodyear to Goldfield Ranch. Movement was north at 15 mph. Winds up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale, Tempe, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Fountain Hills, Paradise Valley, Tolleson, Youngtown, Waddell, Laveen, Cashion, Sun City and Sun City West. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 120 and 153. AZ Interstate 17 between mile markers 195 and 220. AZ Route 51 between mile markers 1 and 15.

alerts.weather.gov
