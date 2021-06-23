Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 20.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet Thursday morning, then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur.