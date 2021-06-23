Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 21:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. Target Area: George; Greene; Wayne The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Chickasawhay At Leakesville affecting Greene, Wayne and George Counties. For the Chickasawhay River...including Waynesboro, Leakesville Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Chickasawhay At Leakesville. * Until Friday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 20.3 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 20.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.8 feet Thursday morning, then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Flooding of lowlands will occur.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Greene County, MS
City
Leakesville, MS
County
George County, MS
County
Wayne County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Waynesboro, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#George Greene#Leakesville Minor#Chickasawhay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Sha'Carri Richardson left off Olympic team after marijuana test

Suspended sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has been left off the U.S. Olympic team roster released by USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday after she tested positive for marijuana, meaning she won't compete at the Tokyo Olympics. “First and foremost, we are incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances and strongly...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Britney Spears' attorney to resign from conservatorship case

Britney Spears' attorney filed a motion to resign as her counsel Tuesday, almost two weeks after Spears testified that she wanted to choose her own attorney in her conservatorship. Samuel D. Ingham III, who was appointed to Spears' case in 2008, said in documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...

Comments / 0

Community Policy