Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-22 21:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Polk The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Polk County in east central Nebraska * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Columbus, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shelby. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH