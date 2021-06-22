SNOH AALEGRA | “LOST YOU” SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO

The consuming, structurally shifting “Lost Song (Vigil)” comes via Isaac Laurence, the fifth track from new album undersomewaves. Per Laurence, the track is “about lost identity.” The track’s opening section and poignant accompanying lyrics — “I was born a wild, shapeless young thing,” — play quaintly, developing quickly into an ensuing series of hooks and clever structural twists. In particular, the “dressed in blue,” and subsequent “calling you,” sections enamor with infectious melodic qualities, as does the Strokes-esque bridge enveloping thereafter. “Lost Song (Vigil)” is a gripping rocker, fully exemplary of Isaac Laurence’s talents as a songwriter, touting a wonderful tendency for upward structural expansion.