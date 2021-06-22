Cancel
SNOH AALEGRA | “LOST YOU” SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO

By Constanza Falco Raez
flaunt.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 21, Snoh Aalegra released her new song “LOST YOU,” produced by No ID with co-production by Maneesh, and accompanied by a music video, which, short and sweet, a fan describes: “this woman isn’t just creating art, she is art.”. Previously known for singles “I Want You Around” and...

