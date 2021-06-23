Steve Kerr believes Kevin Durant is more gifted than Michael Jordan: 'An entirely different breed'

(AUDACY) Wow, the day has finally come. The moment has arrived in which we're not debating whether the GOAT of basketball is Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But that's not because the GOAT debate has been settled — don't be silly — it's just that another talking point, another name has been brought up that complicates it a little bit. For that, you can thank Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr, who has been a teammate of Jordan's and a coach of Kevin Durant. Kerr made a comment that naturally put the two head-to-head and, eventually, gave one player the advantage in terms of natural skill set and physical tools.