Steve Kerr believes Kevin Durant is more gifted than Michael Jordan: 'An entirely different breed'

By Jordan Cohn
Audacy
 14 days ago
(AUDACY) Wow, the day has finally come. The moment has arrived in which we're not debating whether the GOAT of basketball is Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But that's not because the GOAT debate has been settled — don't be silly — it's just that another talking point, another name has been brought up that complicates it a little bit. For that, you can thank Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr, who has been a teammate of Jordan's and a coach of Kevin Durant. Kerr made a comment that naturally put the two head-to-head and, eventually, gave one player the advantage in terms of natural skill set and physical tools.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Lebron James
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Bucks#Bulls#Yahoo Sports#The New York Post
