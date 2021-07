WESTBOROUGH – Some veterans in Westborough are getting a warm, colorful, and very useful item to recognize their service to their country. Thanks to Quilts of Valor, a national foundation, dozens of World War II veterans in town have recently been awarded with a handmade quilt. The quilts are often dominated with the red, white and blue colors of the American flag. They’re all made by volunteers, according to John Gallinaugh, a US Navy veteran who works for the Central Massachusetts Veterans Service District. He also serves as secretary of the Westborough Veterans’ Advisory Board.