North America is a very popular place to visit. The landscape is so diverse that it can cater for any type of activity – in the US alone you can surf or ski, hike the wilderness or wrap yourself in the bright lights of the city. With all of this in one country, it’s no wonder that US citizens embark on 2.29 billion domestic vacations each year. And they’re joined by almost 80 million international visitors from Mexico, Canada, the UK, Japan, China, and more.