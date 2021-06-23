Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Scrollworthy Memes To Keep The Laughs Coming

By ally.memebase
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best things about memes is how friendly they can be. Whether they are relatable or the peak of weird humor, consuming the best ones can be like sharing a joke with a friend. Even the most cursed, eye-bleach worthy ones give a sense of familiarity it is hard to find anywhere else. Should we ditch our real-life social circle to stare at memes all day? I mean, no, that is a terrible idea. However, in those times when it seems like the rest of the world is against us, it's nice to know there's something fighting our corner — even if it is making fun of us at the same time.

cheezburger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Internet
Related
Internetzycrypto.com

Meme.com: The Home of Memes

Memes have been an extremely popular trend for years now, bringing fun and playful atmosphere to internet users all around the globe. Some memes like the “Success Kid” and “Disaster Girl” have gone mainstream and completely taken over the internet, demonstrating how powerful they’ve become. More importantly, they bring a...
Workoutsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Live, love and laugh through yoga

Breaking through unproductive thoughts and behaviors requires attention to a new dimensional awareness beyond “the now.” Each day presents a new challenge to awaken the mind, review patterns of behavior and decide if these thoughts/actions are the way you want to be. It takes a conscious effort to self-monitor the person you want to be and continual practice for it to happen.
Internetthehofstrachronicle.com

Rage against the meme

As the co-owner of a popular meme page, I spend a lot of time thinking about the potential consequences of my work. Memes are my lifeline, and have been ever since I made a Yahoo account in first grade and started bombarding my family with comics I made with Microsoft Paint. However, as goofy and trivial as memes may seem, there is an unspoken dark side to them, and I often wince in frustration when I see other meme creators post content that is, quite frankly, “not very cash money” of them.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

These 25 Funny Dad Memes Are Totally Keeping It Real

Sometimes the smallest online jokes can tell the biggest truths about parenting. That’s why browsing dad memes from all corners of the internet is so rewarding. Dads all over the world probably share your experiences with everything that goes into raising kids, and you might even wear the same style of sneakers, too. (Those sweet New Balances are a vibe, and don’t let anyone take that away from you.)
Behind Viral VideosCNET

TikTok went down and people flocked to Twitter with memes

Social video app TikTok experienced some performance issues on Tuesday, with DownDetector showing a spike in outages starting around 1 p.m. PT. Most users reported having issues watching videos, while others weren't able to log in or upload content. The app also experienced problems when it came to liking videos and seeing comments.
KidsCheezBurger

Misguided Notions From the Minds of Dumb Children

It's no secret that kids can be, well, insanely dumb. But a lot of the time, it's not their fault. We live in a bit of a backwards word where idioms can never be taken at face value, and language makes little to no sense. The lack of logic can be difficult for young brains. Hell, it can be difficult for anyone who is forced to learn the English language. But it's way more funny when children are the butt of the joke.
Video GamesPCGamesN

That daft Fast and Furious meme has come to videogames

You’ve probably seen the memes. Since Fast and Furious 9 hit cinemas, the internet has got a timely reminder of how much the word family – it’s important! – is muttered in those flicks. It’s typically used to describe the bond of friendship between the film’s cast of sentient biceps,...
AnimalsCheezBurger

Mid-Week Animal Memes And Tweets For The Soul

Happy Thursday everyone!! Oh wait….it's still Wednesday. We woke up today and could have sworn we were closer to the weekend! Oh well. Now if only we had a way to speed things up a little bit and fast forward to the weekend. Hmm. Oh! How about some comedic mid week animal memes and tweets to get things moving!
Musicwzakcleveland.com

A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. We know the Verzuz was last weekend, but here we are reusing the same Bow Wow meme over and over again. The countless memes that transpire from the music battle is the extra layer of beauty of a nostalgically pleasing platform like Verzuz. Not only are we revisiting some of our favorite hits from the artists who have influenced timeless pieces of music, but the comedy that ensues throughout the show makes for weeks of laughs on the Internet.
Books & LiteratureCanyon News

The Laughing Keys

UNITED STATES—All of what I am about to tell you is true, every word of it, despite my renown as the Wizard of Fiction. The matter of the keys all started on Wednesday, June 30th, when I was planning to leave on a road trip outside the City of Angels and Angles and I had one last deed to perform.
AnimalsKokomo Perspective

Mama Cat Does The Cutest Thing While She's In Labor | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Watch her do the cutest thing while she's in labor!. To learn more about All 4 Cats and their rescue work, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/all4catsrescue and TikTok: http://thedo.do/All4catsrescue. To help All 4 Cats save more animals, support them here: http://thedo.do/All4Cats. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd.
Napa, CAMetro active

‘Only Laughs’ at LVL Up

Chey Bell’s jokes land with deadly precision. “If you see any Black people in Napa, they are in the witness protection program,” she cracks in a bit titled “All White Town.” With an energetic stage presence honed from sets at The Comedy Store and NY Comedy Club, the bisexual comedienne riffs on everything from taking a girlfriend home for the holidays, to raising mixed kids, to guided meditations on YouTube devolving into Rihanna quotes. Featuring Chelsea Bearce in support and a host of other quick-witted comics in tow (plus one actual host), maybe it’s “Only Laughs,” but it still sounds fun.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Meme Stock Is Not Like the Others

Meme stocks have taken over the market this year. Names like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings have caught fire as millions of retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms have plowed into the stocks seeking to execute a short squeeze and pump up the shares with memes and trending hashtags. Those two stocks have been the biggest winners, but plenty of others have gotten boosts from the Reddit crowd, including BlackBerry, Bed Bath and Beyond, Express, Koss, and Clover Health.
TV & Videossportswar.com

This made me laugh...

Funny but would be funnier if the names were swapped IMHO. -- HokieJay 07/01/2021 11:00AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Dungeon Has the Best Atmosphere in the Zelda Series?

I remember when I first set foot in the Forest Temple in Ocarina of Time as a kid. Something felt… different. The moment I walked through the doors, the fact finally sunk in for me that Link wasn’t a little kid anymore, and the story was starting to take a serious note. From the eerie wails of the strange music to the ominous, fortress-like setting, and those dang Wallmaster shadows that still haunt my nightmares, I was both fascinated and terrified to move forward! Tackling that dungeon was the first time my courage was really tested in a video game as a kid. But now that I’m older? I love it. I appreciate its setting so much more.
Restaurantsrollingout.com

Entire restaurant crew quits at the same time

After an alleged argument with management, an entire McDonald’s crew in California walked out mid-shift — leaving nothing but a sign on the door. A viral video posted June 28 on Tiktok shows an empty McDonald’s restaurant in the middle of the day — customers outside, no staff inside. There was simply a sign on the door which read, “Everyone quit | We are closed.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy