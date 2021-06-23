Scrollworthy Memes To Keep The Laughs Coming

One of the best things about memes is how friendly they can be. Whether they are relatable or the peak of weird humor, consuming the best ones can be like sharing a joke with a friend. Even the most cursed, eye-bleach worthy ones give a sense of familiarity it is hard to find anywhere else. Should we ditch our real-life social circle to stare at memes all day? I mean, no, that is a terrible idea. However, in those times when it seems like the rest of the world is against us, it's nice to know there's something fighting our corner — even if it is making fun of us at the same time.