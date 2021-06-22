DeSantis gives Florida an extra $12 million in fight against Alzheimer’s, dementia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $12 million increase in funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care. “We look forward to the medical breakthrough that will eventually bring a cure,” said DeSantis, speaking Monday at Windsor at San Pablo in Jacksonville, an assisted living and memory care facility, DeSantis said Florida is only state that has Alzheimer’s and dementia as its own priority within the state public health improvement plan. The announcement of additional funding follows Alzheimer’s Association’s longest day awareness fundraiser for the disease on June 21. [Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel]