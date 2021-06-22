Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

DeSantis gives Florida an extra $12 million in fight against Alzheimer's, dementia

By Updated 12 hours ago
floridatrend.com
 16 days ago

DeSantis gives Florida an extra $12 million in fight against Alzheimer’s, dementia. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $12 million increase in funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia research and care. “We look forward to the medical breakthrough that will eventually bring a cure,” said DeSantis, speaking Monday at Windsor at San Pablo in Jacksonville, an assisted living and memory care facility, DeSantis said Florida is only state that has Alzheimer’s and dementia as its own priority within the state public health improvement plan. The announcement of additional funding follows Alzheimer’s Association’s longest day awareness fundraiser for the disease on June 21. [Source: South Florida Sun-Sentinel]

www.floridatrend.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
City
Lakeland, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Medicaid#Association#District Court Of Appeal#News Service#Tampa Bay Times#Florida Trend#Chenmed#Miami Herald#Steward Health#Florida Medical Center#Coral Gables Hospital#Hialeah Hospital#Palmetto General Hospital#Tenet Healthcare Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy