Community remembers mom and son murdered last year

After a Sumner County mom and son were murdered last year, the community came together to celebrate their lives on what would have been the boy's 10th birthday.

The latest Hendersonville Hometown Jam at Sanders Ferry Park was a benefit for the newly formed Jae and Zeke Foundation. The organization is named for Jessie Binkley and Zeke Iacob, who were both killed in their Bethpage home in December. They were shot by a former employee of the family business who later took his own life. The foundation aims to provide financial assistance for other people who lose family members unexpectedly.

"Funerals are very expensive," said Andrei Iacob, who is still grieving the loss of his wife and son. "The way I look at it, if I passed away, who would help them?"

The party in the park featured live music from local artists, food trucks, and games for kids. All of the proceeds from the event went directly to the foundation.

"It is an emotional day," said Iacob. "But, I have a ton of support from friends and family. The community really pulled together."

"I hope tonight can kind of be a healing moment for a lot of people," added Andy Gilley, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Hendersonville.

While many in the community are still haunted by the shocking crime, they are determined to ensure something positive comes from the devastating loss.

"They are both such bright lights," said Taylor Rowe, Founder of Live Love Nashville, and a close friend of Jessie Binkley. "That is our job to continue shining that bright light."

Rowe said the family was known for their generosity to others, and Jessie had donated thousands of dollars to Live Love Nashville a few weeks before her death. The family also made a large donation to "Christmas 4 Kids" to ensure local kids would have gifts on Christmas.

"This is a very giving family, and I'm glad we are able to give back to them," said Gilley.

For more information on the Jae and Zeke Foundation click here .