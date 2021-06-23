Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sumner County, TN

Community remembers mom and son murdered last year

By Emily Luxen
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZQfo6_0acZSr3J00

After a Sumner County mom and son were murdered last year, the community came together to celebrate their lives on what would have been the boy's 10th birthday.

The latest Hendersonville Hometown Jam at Sanders Ferry Park was a benefit for the newly formed Jae and Zeke Foundation. The organization is named for Jessie Binkley and Zeke Iacob, who were both killed in their Bethpage home in December. They were shot by a former employee of the family business who later took his own life. The foundation aims to provide financial assistance for other people who lose family members unexpectedly.

"Funerals are very expensive," said Andrei Iacob, who is still grieving the loss of his wife and son. "The way I look at it, if I passed away, who would help them?"

The party in the park featured live music from local artists, food trucks, and games for kids. All of the proceeds from the event went directly to the foundation.

"It is an emotional day," said Iacob. "But, I have a ton of support from friends and family. The community really pulled together."

"I hope tonight can kind of be a healing moment for a lot of people," added Andy Gilley, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Hendersonville.

While many in the community are still haunted by the shocking crime, they are determined to ensure something positive comes from the devastating loss.

"They are both such bright lights," said Taylor Rowe, Founder of Live Love Nashville, and a close friend of Jessie Binkley. "That is our job to continue shining that bright light."

Rowe said the family was known for their generosity to others, and Jessie had donated thousands of dollars to Live Love Nashville a few weeks before her death. The family also made a large donation to "Christmas 4 Kids" to ensure local kids would have gifts on Christmas.

"This is a very giving family, and I'm glad we are able to give back to them," said Gilley.

For more information on the Jae and Zeke Foundation click here .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sumner County, TN
Society
Hendersonville, TN
Crime & Safety
Sumner County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Bethpage, TN
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Sumner County, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Hendersonville, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Christmas#Parks And Recreation#Founder Of#Live Love Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy