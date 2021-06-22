Column: Celebrate pollinators by improving habitat

Allamakee County Soil and Water Conservation District. A local farmer is breaking up his rotation, reducing erosion and providing additional forage benefits for his cow-calf operation by planting cover crops. Aarik Deering, who farms near Postville with his wife, Haley, tried a unique sequence of cover crops on an 11-acre field near his home. Deering is no stranger to no-till and cover crops. He credits his start in no-till to his father, Dave, who has been no-tilling for the last 25-30 years. The younger Deering has been using cover crops for seven years now, and it has been a learning experience. The first year Deering planted cover crops he was not impressed.