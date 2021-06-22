Rosemary Ann Pennington
Ferfolia Funeral Homes, Inc. Rosemary Ann Pennington (Nee Covelli); 88, Beloved wife of the late George R.; Loving mother of Mark (Pamela), Scott (Dawn), and Debra Elam; Cherished grandmother of Mark Jr. (Marissa), Robert (Val), Brian (Kate), Scott (Sara), Joshua (Heather), Erik (Amy), Mathew (Nancy), Shannon, Shaunna, and Kimber; Dearest great-grandmother of many; Dear sister of Evelyn Shaffer and the late Anthony Magi; Dear aunt of many. Friends may call at the FERFOLIA FUNERAL HOME 356 W. AURORA RD. (ST. RT. 82) SAGAMORE HILLS FOR VISITATION FRIDAY 4-8PM. Funeral Saturday 9:15AM at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate Rosemary's life 10:00AM at St. Monica Catholic Church. Interment All Saints Cemetery.www.record-courier.com